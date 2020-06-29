Two-year limit to report sexual harassment – Dalley

AT LEAST one lawmaker has recommended a maximum period of two years for someone to make a report under the Sexual Harassment Bill now being reviewed by a joint select committee of Parliament.

Committee member Horace Dalley made the proposal in the context of the time that would be allowed for action to be taken against an offender based on the statute of limitations.

“I agree that it might take an individual more time to recover and while it can’t be statute-barred, there has to be some flexibility with the time and I am proposing two years,” he told his parliamentary colleagues on Thursday.

Dalley argued that if somebody was raped five to 10 years ago and the victim was afraid to report it, the offence remains a criminal act and can be prosecuted.

“Some people might not even believe they can still come forward to the police. There is no public education. There are so many young people, young men and young women who have been raped 15, 20, 25 years ago and they feel it has been so long it makes no sense to report it,” said Dalley.

UNWANTED TOUCHING

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck said that unwanted touching of anyone could constitute sexual harassment and that young girls, in particular, must be made to understand that anyone who touches them inappropriately without consent could be found guilty of assault and battery under the Offences Against the Person Act.

“This is well known, but unfortunately far too many of our people are not willing to report it because of the inconvenience and the lack of knowledge,” said Chuck, noting that until a few persons are convicted those predators who carry out this act on buses will feel they can get away with it.

“Be brave and report it so that our men can be put in their place,” he said.

Committee Chairman Olivia Grange said that a nationwide public education exercise on sexual harassment was necessary.

“We also have a responsibility here; we need to put money into a public education programme to change attitudes and to change the culture. We have to invest in making people more aware and to sensitise the public to get into communities and make them understand that your behaviour needs adjusting,” said Grange.

At present, sexual harassment is not specifically recognised in local legislation. However, there is consensus that statute should be introduced to address concerns about sexual harassment.

The bill outlines the types of conduct which constitutes sexual harassment and prohibits certain related conducts. The bill also makes provisions for the making of complaints by persons who are aggrieved by sexual harassment.