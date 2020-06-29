Virtual court touted as potential backlog clearer, time saver

Touting the benefits of a greater use of technology in the courts, Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck said on Friday that with the donation of audiovisual equipment worth over $80 million from the European Union, Jamaicans can look forward to saving time and money in their pursuit of justice.

The equipment will be installed in 78 courts across the island, and The Gleaner understands that roughly 20 have already been installed and are ready to be used.

During the official handover ceremony, which was streamed over the Internet, Chuck said these systems will not only speed up the delivery of justice, but will also assist in case scheduling, case flow, docket management, jury selection when necessary, and digital recording.

He, along with Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, appealed to private attorneys to buy into the digital direction the courts are heading.

“One of the things people notice and sometimes complain about is how long it takes for a case to be dealt with. With this technology, it will not be necessary for the judge to take down everything verbatim. The transcript will be available and this will ensure that they are more readily available when a case goes to appeal,” Chuck said.

“If we can provide the technology in the prisons or police stations, then persons who have an application for bail can easily remain where he or she is - in the police station or in the prison. The technology is such that he or she can see exactly what is happening in the court; and the court, the judge, the lawyer, can see the person,” he added.

OTHER AVENUES

Chuck also shared that the ministry is currently equipping buses with the technology, to be used by persons in lock-up who are applying for bail, or who just have a mention date, so they don’t have to go to court.

“This will be a major savings for the security ministry and we want this to be installed as soon as possible. These buses will be used also for witnesses who are afraid to come to court or witnesses who have to be protected, and, therefore, these witnesses would give their testimony from remote locations and don’t have to come to court to face the accused.”

One of the major benefits also highlighted by Chuck is that lawyers in Westmoreland or Hanvoer won’t have to travel to Kingston to be in court. He said they will be given the luxury of participating as they would in court.

“Sometimes, when they have [a motion] like bail applications, they can stay at a remote location and do cross- examinations or pleading, as the case may be,” Chuck said.

Chief Justice Sykes appealed for a buy-in from members of the private Bar, and not to violate the rights their clients have to a fair trial in a reasonable time.

“A number of them do not wish to have bench trials, even though the law makes provision for it. There is this idea that they need to have a jury trial. I am not just speaking to lawyers, but to defendants to let them know that there is provision in the law and you need to ask your lawyer about it, if you can have trial without a jury. The only trial that needs a jury is a murder trial where the death penalty is an issue, which is such a small percentage of cases now.”