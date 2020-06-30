Bahamians held following seizure of over $10M worth of ganja charged

The police have charged three Bahamians following the seizure of 2,600 pounds of ganja valued at over $10 million.

They are 51-year-old Ian Stewart, a fisherman of Nassau, Bahamas; 41-year-old Bartholomew Pinder and 32-year-old Patrick Roberts, both fishermen of Abaco, Bahamas.

They have been charged for breaching immigration regulations.

They are scheduled to appear before the Westmoreland Parish Court on Wednesday, July 01.

The police report that between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, a team carried out an operation at a premises in Lancer Bay, Hanover where the ganja was seized.

The drug has an estimated street value of $10.5 million.

The police are reminding the public that it is a criminal offence to harbour foreign nationals who illegally enter the country.

Persons should report any information that they have to the police.

Also, COVID-19 is still affecting persons and they will be putting the lives of others at risk by entering the island illegally, the police are reminding.

