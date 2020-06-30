Fatal police shooting in St Andrew

Thirty-four-year-old Latoya Monte of a Maxfield Avenue address was fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with the police on Monday.

The police say the shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. along East Bloomsbury Road in St Andrew.

According to the police, a chrome and black Lugar CZ75B with eight 9mm rounds was seized during the incident.

The matter has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations and the police’s Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.