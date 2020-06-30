Five men arrested in relation to Clarendon double murder

Five men were taken into custody on Friday after being intercepted by Clarendon Police at the Mineral Heights Toll Plaza in the parish.

Two firearms and several rounds of ammunition were also seized, according to the police.

The police say the men were arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of two men on the Frankfield main road about 4:40 p.m. on the same day.

The deceased have been identified as Jermaine Jones, 33, and Allen Cameron, otherwise called ‘Puss’, both of John’s Hall, Silver Spring, Clarendon.

They were reportedly driving along the roadway when they were pounced upon by armed men travelling in a motor car who opened gunfire hitting them.

The police were called and preliminary information received was that a white motor car and a grey motor car sped from the scene.

About an hour after the incident, five men in two vehicles matching the description of the cars seen leaving the scene were intercepted by two police teams.

The men, all with St Catherine addresses, were taken into custody and the vehicles seized.

During a subsequent search of the vehicles, a 9mm pistol with an empty magazine and one .40 pistol with magazine containing six .40 live rounds were found.

Their names are being withheld pending further investigations.

