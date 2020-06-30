Hinds wants COVID protocols for return of sporting events

People’s National Party caretaker for Eastern Hanover, Wavell Hinds, is calling for the establish protocols regarding the return of sporting events being hosted in Jamaica in keeping with regulations around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sport remains an integral part of Jamaica's economic activity and there should be an effort to manage its return,” said Hines in a statement today.

He says there are some sporting competitions which are due come September and it is important that the federations are aware under what conditions they can have competitions and in what formats.

In the upcoming season, “we anticipate there will be schoolboy football and cricket and as with the planned reopening of school, we hope there is a plan in place.” Hinds reiterated.

“We are therefore calling for the Sport Ministry and its officials to establish a task force and develop a plan for a phased re-opening of the industry.”

Hinds went on to say that some of the major sporting bodies will have its upcoming seasons - cricket, football, netball, basketball and track & field, to name a few, and some level of consultations should have been held to determine a way forward.

“We are suggesting this takes place within the next 21 days so governing bodies will have time to make the required adjustments,” said Hinds.

He said that Opposition stands ready to be part of the dialogue and the decision-making process.

