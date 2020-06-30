KSAMC PNP minority wants foul-mouthed councillor punished

The People's National Party Minority Leader in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation Andrew Swaby has written to Mayor Delroy Williams threatening to move a resolution to investigate a councillor who, he says, has brought the local authority in disrepute.

Swaby did not name the councillor, but said many persons felt that the language, the tone, expletives and threats used by the individual were “unbecoming of any elected representative, regardless of party affiliation”.

Leaked voice notes have been circulating on social media platforms purporting to be that of a Jamaica Labour Party councillor in a tirade, which has implicated the mayor, among other persons.

The Gleaner made several attempts to contact the councillor for a comment but was unsuccessful.

“We as asking that as chairman of the municipal council, a body regarded by many as our city mothers and fathers, to immediately bring the matter to the disciplinary committee for investigation,” Swaby demanded in a June 19 letter obtained by The Gleaner.

He gave the mayor until July 3 to refer the councillor to the disciplinary committee.

Swaby urged that the matter be put before the committee and for it to act decisively, even though he might be put in an uncomfortable position for personal reasons.

The minority leader did not elaborate on that point.

