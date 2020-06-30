Police Superintendent Leon Clunis dies weeks after being shot

Police Superintendent Leon Clunis has died in hospital.

He was 52.

Clunis was one of four cops who were shot during a police operation in Horizon Park, Spanish Town, St Catherine on June 12.

Constable Decardo Hylton and Corporal Dane Biggs who were among the wounded cops died the same day.

WATCH: Shock as Superintendent Leon Clunis dies

Meanwhile, as news of Clunis' passing spread, several police officers descended on the Kingston Public Hospital in shock.

Superintendent Steve Brown was among them.

Brown said he spoke to Clunis twice today and was to have met him this afternoon, but was delayed by the rain.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.