Some JLP supporters in North East St Catherine against outside candidate

Some Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters in North East St Catherine say they will reject any outside candidate selected by the party hierarchy to replace Leslie Campbell, who is not seeking re-election.

The supporters told The Gleaner that they were informed by the constituency executive that plans are afoot for party leader and Prime Minister Andrew Holness to present Senator Kerensia Morrison to constituents as the party's standard-bearer in the next general election.

Morrison was appointed to the Senate in 2016 by Holness after two unsuccessful attempts at representational politics, first as a councillor and then as a member of parliament.

According to a long-standing party worker in the constituency, Verniel Parker, "Any decision to put Morrison in the seat will be met with strong resistance by the people, who are tired of outside candidates who have failed over the years to deal with the problems of water and roads facing the constituency."

Scores of other supporters expressed similar sentiments and say they are ready to join forces to prevent any outside candidate from running.

Meanwhile, Campbell, who won the seat by 122 votes in 2016, told The Gleaner that he was replaced because some supporters, especially those in the Guys Hill area, made repeated claims to the party that he was not attending to the needs of the constituency.

"I suspect that the powers that be got the impression that I was not working, even though there were improvements made in areas that the residents are complaining about, hence the move by the selection committee to find someone else," Campbell revealed.

He pledged to work with anyone that the party selects for the constituency.

