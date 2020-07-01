Bus driver killed, cop chopped in Spanish Town altercation

A 24-year-old bus driver is dead while a policeman is nursing chop wounds following an alleged altercation between the two in Spanish Town, St Catherine, this afternoon.

One of the cop’s hands was “partially severed”, confirmed Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, who is in charge of the police Corporate Communications Unit.

Relatives identified the deceased bus driver as Alex Needham of Eltham Park, Spanish Town.

It's alleged that Needham was loading a Toyota Coaster bus illegally along Burke Road when the uniformed cop approached and instructed that the bus be moved to the designated area.

A disagreement reportedly developed, during which the policeman was allegedly chopped, after which he allegedly fired a shot that hit Needham.

Both men were taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where relatives say the bus driver was pronounced dead. The cop was admitted.

- Rasbert Turner