CRH gets 2,000 face masks from BPOs

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Physiotherapy Department at Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay got a much-needed gift on Tuesday when the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ) presented the institution with 2,000 face masks and 50 face shields.

The face masks and face shields, valued at J$230,000, were handed over to representatives of the hospital on the grounds of the West Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists (WJCSA) by a team from the GSAJ, which represents business process outsourcing (BPO) firms.

The Adventists have been housing Cornwall’s Physiotherapy Department following an outbreak of noxious fumes at the Mt Salem-based Type A hospital in 2017.

Tuesday’s donation is the latest contribution by the GSAJ to the efforts of medical services in western Jamaica to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. On June 4, the GSAJ donated 6,000 face masks to the Western Regional Health Authority. That donation was part of a collection of 18,000 face masks slated for distribution among Jamaica’s various health regions.

Denise Forsythe, CRH’s manager of physiotherapy services, told The Gleaner that the gift of masks would go a long way towards the staff’s care of approximately 100 physio patients, inclusive of 50 who stay at the facility for treatment.

“I would just like to express our sincere gratitude to the GSAJ for the gift of masks and face shields for the department,” said Forsythe.

Dr Delroy Fray, CRH’s clinical coordinator, told The Gleaner that the face masks and shields would also be used by staff in the hospital’s Radiology Department.

“This is a welcome gift to us, and I am sure the staff will be happy because we always try to ensure that the staff members are safe since,” said Fray.

GSAJ Second Vice-President Mark Kerr-Jarrett said that the donation should bolster the capacity for safe care from healthcare personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to doing more in the future as time goes along, and I hope other industries will continue to support the medical services,” said Kerr-Jarrett.