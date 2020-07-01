Holness not ruling out Wheatley in future Cabinet

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has not ruled out appointing resigned Energy Minister Dr Andrew Wheatley to a future Cabinet.

In 2018, the Auditor General cited Wheatley for questionable conduct in the Petrojam scandal.

And just yesterday, the Integrity Commission revealed adverse findings against him.

At a press conference this morning, Holness said his position in respect of Wheatley's potential return to the Cabinet has not changed.

"My answer then would be an excellent answer for your question today," he told Radio Jamaica journalist Dionne Jackson Miller at a digital press conference to announce a Zone of Special Operation in Greenwich Town, St Andrew.

Here's what Holness said in 2018 when asked if Wheatley would be reappointed a minister:

"I have paid close attention to public opinion. I'm always a believer in second chances, reforming, and redemption but at this moment there are still things to consider before that can happen."

Meanwhile, Holness said there was nothing to block Wheatley's bid to seek re-election as the Member of Parliament for St Catherine South Central on a Jamaica Labour Party ticket in the upcoming general election.

“MPs are obviously elected by the people, I can’t remove an MP from his position. There are processes in law for that to occur, as it relates to whether or not Dr Wheatley continue (sic) as a candidate. From what I have seen and what I have observed and my own analysis of the situation, I don’t think there will be any move at this time not to have him run as a candidate.”

The prime minister continued: "Wheatley is an elected Member of Parliament and I think the party would have to look very closely before making any decision about not running him as a part of our slate for the next general election, whenever that would be.”

