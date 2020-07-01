NWA completes $3.9 million repair to Green Island roadway in Hanover

The National Works Agency (NWA) has completed a $3.9 million drainage and road improvement project along a section of the Green Island roadway in Hanover.

The roadway is a service corridor abutting the main road leading from Green Island to Negril, and serves residential properties as well as the Green Island Primary School and the Holy Trinity Anglican Church.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the project was aimed at mitigating the incidence of flooding in the area and improving the road surface.

The project, which commenced in May, was completed in mid-June.

In the meantime, $6.5 million is being spent to rehabilitate a section of the St Simon roadway in Hanover.

The project involves significant drainage improvement works and the overlay of the roadway using Double Surface Dressing.

Motorists are being advised to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

