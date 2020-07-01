PetrojamReport | Interviewers gave Ramharrack 'excellent' marks for education

Yolande Ramharrack, the unqualified woman whose employment at Petrojam as head of human resources was shrouded in irregularities, was rated with ‘excellent’ educational credentials by three members of the panel that interviewed her.

However, an Integrity Commission report released Tuesday concluded that Ramharrack’s recruitment on January 30, 2017 was “stained with irregularities” as Petrojam ignored its policies to give her the multimillion dollar job.

Richard Creary, Dr Lowell Dilworth and Floyd Grindley interviewed Ramharrack on January 27, 2017 and the commission’s report included the assessments from the three.

Despite not possessing a master’s degree to meet the minimum educational requirements, all three rated her education as ‘excellent’.

WATCH: Ramharrack defends educational qualification

At that time, Ramharrack and Creary were board members of the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica, the parent company for Petrojam.

Dilworth, who the investigators said was not suitable to be on the panel, noted that Ramharrack showed the required skills and competences and was “highly qualified”.

Creary, whose inclusion on the panel was deemed ‘irregular’, said although Ramharrack was knowledgeable and experienced, she “gave too much information unsolicited by the panel”. But he said she was suitable for the job.

And Grindley, the then Petrojam general manager, said Ramharrack displayed a positive attitude in employee engagement.

Following her appointment, Ramharrack went on to hire her brother Clayton Smith as an instrument and electrical technician although he had no experience. The Integrity Commission deemed the employment an act of nepotism.

Ramharrack also went on to interview and employ Olivier Cole as a project manager after the man failed a previous job interview for the same position.

Speaking before a parliamentary committee in 2018, Ramharrack insisted she was qualified for the job.

Ramharrack’s salary started at $6.9 million in 2017, but her total package rose to more than $12 million in a year as she benefited from an increase in the salary band. It then moved to more than $13.04 million when allowances were added.

Ramharrack resigned in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Integrity Commission’s Director of Investigations also questioned the source of the advertisement for the HR position in The Gleaner as Petrojam officials told investigators that no such publication was authorized.

Policy breaches noted

Failure to meet minimum educational requirements

The waiving of a mandatory three-month probation

The use of external persons on the interview panel outside of what was allowed.

Integrity Committee conclusions on Yolande Ramharrack

Engaged in acts of corruption

Prima facie evidence that Ramharrack and two others – Ronique Budram Ford and Floyd Grindley - engaged in “conspiracy to defraud” Petrojam and Government regarding use of funds for birthday parties for former Energy Minister Andrew Wheatley and Petrojam Board chairman Perceval Bahado-Singh.

Dishonest and misled the Integrity Commission regarding role in organising birthday party for then Energy Minister Andrew Wheatley.

Benefitted from $173,652 incentive irregularly approved.

Disingenuous information provided to Integrity Commission on details she gave Floyd Grindley in relation to her brother’s hiring.

Rationale given for hiring of counselor Rev Dorothy Grant, when another service provider was contracted to Petrojam, was unfounded.

