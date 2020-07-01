Suspect held following armed robbery at Appleton Estate

One suspect has been held in connection with this morning's armed robbery at the sales office of Appleton Estate in Siloah, St Elizabeth.

Three or four gunmen reportedly entered the building around 11 a.m and stole cash and other valuables.

In a statement, a J. Wray and Nephew spokesperson said that no one was physically hurt during the incident, but indicated that the team is emotionally shaken.

It was further indicated that the police are following strong leads.

The spokesperson revealed that the company will move quickly to enhance security at Appleton Estate and undertake a review of its security protocols for all its locations across the island in order to further safeguard its staff and property from criminal elements.

It was underscored that this is the first such robbery in the company’s history and come as a surprise given Appleton’s extensive outreach, strong community relationships, and leadership in corporate responsibility.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.