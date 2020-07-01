Teen fatally stabbed in St Thomas, suspect in custody

A domestic dispute resulting in the death of a 17-year-old in Yallahs has been recorded as the 12th murder in St Thomas so far this year.

The deceased, Ranaldo Morgan, also known as Jevaughney, of Knightsville in the area, was reportedly stabbed in his neck by a cousin.

It is reported that about 3:30 p.m on Tuesday, Morgan's 11-year-old sister was eating a piece of cane in a yard when the suspect approached her.

The now-deceased teen, who was also in the yard, was alerted by his sister.

It is reported that an argument developed between the two during which the suspect reportedly used a knife to stab Morgan in his neck.

The teenager was assisted by passers-by to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cousin, who fled the scene, was later arrested by a team from the Yallahs Police.

