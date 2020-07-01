ZOSO imposed in Greenwich Town

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a Zone of Special Operation (ZOSO) in Greenwich Town, St Andrew.

In making the announcement a short while ago, Holness said the move is to improve safety and security in the area, which he noted is facing increasing gang-related violence.

The community falls in the St Andrew South Police Division, which is already under a state of public emergency.

Holness said despite a reduction in other crimes, the area is still plagued by murders and shootings.

He said that the violence is being influenced by gangs, dons, and guns.

