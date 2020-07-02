Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean gifts cancer society with $4.5 million

From left: Nigel Holness, managing director of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, and Jerome Griffith, human resource manager at the bank, present the CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk For The Cure cheque for $4.533 million to Elve Passley, administrative assistant at the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS); Shullian Brown, fundraising officer, JCS; and Michael Leslie, executive director (acting), JCS. The money was raised from the bank’s 2019 Walk For The Cure, one of the region’s largest cancer fundraising and education programmes. CIBC FirstCaribbean partners each year with national cancer organisations in the 16 Caribbean countries in which it operates to raise funds to purchase equipment used in the diagnosis of patients, finance counselling for patients and their families, and raise awareness through education programmes.