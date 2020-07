Joseph Williams (left), senior vice-president, generation, Jamaica Public Service (JPS), and former JPS board member and chairman, Ha Kyoung Song, bump elbows recently. The occasion was the handover to JPS of hazmat gear by major JPS shareholders, Korea, EWP, held this month. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this gear has become a part of the requirement for the light and power company’s front-line teams.