Corporate Hands | UTech donates to children’s home

University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica students and lecturers associated with the UTech, Jamaica Pharmaceutical Technology Students’ Association (UT-PTSA) on June 19 handed over well-needed items to The Jamaica National Children’s Home to assist them with efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The team donated sanitisation and hygiene items valued at $75,000. Pictured at the home with some of the supplies are (from left): Modupeola Abayomi, lecturer and faculty liaison to the UT-PTSA; Dadrian Black, student and community service coordinator, UT-PTSA; Janelle Wallace and Ethan Gayle, BSc pharmaceutical technology students; Shantavia Reid, president, UT-PTSA; Nadeen Waugh, director, Jamaica National Children’s Home; and Tieca Harris Kidd, programme director, BSc Pharmaceutical Technology, College of Health Sciences, UTech.