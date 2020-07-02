Man stabbed to death trying to protect girlfriend from her ex-lover

A 40-year-old man was last night fatally stabbed as he tried to protect his girlfriend during an attack by her ex-lover.

The suspect has since been turned over to the police by a relative.

He is accused of stabbing 40-year-old Damion Carter at a house on Lawrence Drive in St Andrew some time after 10.30 last night.

Carter, who was stabbed multiple times, collapsed on the road as he tried to flee the attacker.

He later died.

The Constant Spring Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the incident.

