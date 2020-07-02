Millions pumped into JCF tech upgrade - Chang warns traffic violators they will be prosecuted

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang announced on Tuesday that the Government was pumping millions of dollars into upgrading the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) technology infrastructure.

Chang, in his contribution to the Sectoral Debate, announced that the JCF is about to roll out a modern fleet-management system, an automated fingerprinting system and installation of technology to enable police stations to more effectively communicate with each other.

“We are putting in place, for the first time in an institution that has some 186 facilities across the island, a fleet of 1,500 motor cars, and a number of critical infrastructure pieces,” Chang said.

The security minister said the JCF’s microwave network has been completed at a cost of $138 million.

“The fact is, at a point in time the police divisions could not communicate effectively with each other. Work continues to ensure that the entire island will be covered with an effective microwave system and the police will have effective communication within the units.”

ONGOING PROJECT

Chang reported to Parliament that the implementation of the traffic ticket management system is ongoing, and that the Government has spent some $25 million so far on that project.

He said the sum was relatively small but important “in bringing about public order”.

“This is a matter that has caused the country trauma for many years. This Government will complete an effective traffic-management system during the course of this year and we will be able to hold the miscreants on the roads accountable, those who think they can break the law without any penalty,” the national security minister warned.

COLLABORATIVE PROJECT

He said the project is being done in conjunction with the court management system, Tax Administration Jamaica, the Island Traffic Authority and eGov Jamaica.

“We are in the progress of completing that entire system and, in fact, the lawbreakers on the road – robots or otherwise – will be held accountable and can be prosecuted effectively by the police officers.

“We have for years lived with this system of blaming indiscipline on the road on police officers who own taxis because we have an inefficient system – a system that does not work. You get a ticket, you don’t pay it, nothing happens. We have individuals driving on the road with 1,000 tickets and nothing is done about holding them accountable. It will be corrected,” Chang said.

Speaking more on the technological investments in the JCF, Chang said National Police College Learning Management System has been set up and computer and laptops have been placed in all police stations.

“During the course of this year, monies have been allocated, replacing the big station diary book of old with a modern station diary, and they will have a proper management system for the entire police force.”

He said he expected that the upgrade will see an improvement in the quality of service at police stations.