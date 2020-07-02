Seven men arrested in major St James drug operation

The police are reporting that seven men suspected to be significant players in the illegal drug trade were arrested in a major security operation led by the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Division (C-TOC) in St James on Wednesday.

The operation, which commenced about 3:00 a.m. and lasted for over 11 hours, consisted of various sections of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force.

Law enforcement teams carried out operations in the communities of Rhyne Park, West Gate, Granville, Mount Salem, Catherine Mount, and Flankers.

According to the police, among the suspects detained are members of a major transnational drug trafficking syndicate suspected to be behind the illegal export of large quantities of dangerous drugs to the United States and elsewhere in North America as well as to Europe.

The police say some of the men detained are believed to be connected to the three Jamaican cops who were arrested in the United States last week after they were held smuggling a quantity of cocaine.

The police report that a large cache of electronic devices, cash in both foreign and local currency with a value in excess of $1.2 million, a BMW X6 motor car, as well as a licensed firearm were seized.

