St James man charged with murder

Thirty-six-year-old Rohan Correll, otherwise called ‘Frass’, of John’s Hall district in St James will face the Black River Parish Court on Friday on charged of murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and robbery with aggravation following an incident in Font Hill district, St Elizabeth.

He is charged in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Kenneth Williams, otherwise called ‘KJ’, of Luana district in St Elizabeth.

Reports from the Black River Police are that on January 26, 2018, Williams and another man were driving a motor truck when they were held up by Correll and two other men with firearms.

Correll and the two other men reportedly shot and killed Williams before stealing the motor truck.

The motor truck was later intercepted and seized by the police, however, the men escaped.

The police say an operation was subsequently carried out in Montego Bay on Tuesday where Correll was arrested and later charged.

