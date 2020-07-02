Transforming lives and communities - Transformed Life Church, Digicel Foundation donate tablets, data to needy students

TRANSFORMED LIFE Church (TLC), in partnership with the Digicel Foundation, recently handed over 100 tablets for 50 students at seven primary schools in Portland and 50 students at a high school in St Mary.

The provision of the tablets – each with a data-rich plan of one gigabyte of any-use data (Zoom, Google, etc) and one gigabyte daily for educational websites – will help the students access online educational material for their examination preparation for the Primary Exit Profile and Caribbean Examination Council exams.

At the official handover, Reverend Dwight Fletcher, TLC’s founder and senior pastor, said, that, “At TLC, we are a family that is focused on transforming lives and communities and we welcome every opportunity to share God’s love with others. During this uncertain time, we have been looking out for opportunities to stretch ourselves and extend God’s love even more; and this gift of tablets is just one of the ways that we have found to do so. We are so blessed that the Digicel Foundation came alongside us for this exciting project.”

TLC, through its Missions arm, secured the tablets and reached out to the Digicel Foundation to supply the data plans, which will be provided free of cost on the tablets for an entire year. The students who were chosen to receive thee tablets are currently on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education programme, and were still experiencing restricted access to the Internet, and therefore online classes.

“As we continue to build minds, we want to continue working with our community partners to create a world where no one gets left behind. This starts by ensuring that every student has access to the mobile devices and Internet service that is needed for their continued education. Our children are the future, and right now it’s important that we invest in them. That’s why we are pleased to support Transformed Life Church through our Operation SAFE Mode Initiative,” said Charmaine Daniels, chief executive officer of the Digicel Jamaica Foundation.

The following were the recipients of the generous gift: Carron Hall High School, and principals from Shirley Castle Primary, Fairfield Primary, Cascade Primary, Bybrook Primary, Birnamwood Primary, Beecham Hill Primary and Long Road Primary collected on behalf of the primary-school students.