$11 million worth of ganja seized in Portland

A team of officers assigned to the Portland Police Division seized approximately 2,725 pounds of compressed ganja during an operation in Orange Bay district.

The police report that about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a team was in the area when they saw an abandoned Honda Ridgeline motor truck.

A search of the area was conducted and 50 knitted bags containing ganja were found.

According to the police, the illicit drug has an estimated street value of $10.9 million

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

