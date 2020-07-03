Bail extended for Ruel Reid, Fritz Pinnock and other co-accused

Former Education Minister Ruel Reid, Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) President Fritz Pinnock and their co-accused had their bails extended when they appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today.

They were ordered to return to court on July 29.

Reid, his wife Sharen, their daughter Sharelle, Pinnock and Brown’s Town Division Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence are facing corruption charges.

The five accused were charged in connection with a major fraud and corruption probe by the Financial Investigation Division (FID) involving transactions at the CMU.

Attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman has indicated that when they return to court, he will be making legal submissions for the case to be thrown out on the grounds that the charges laid against them were illegal.

Wildman is arguing that officers from the Financial Investigation Division had no authority in law to arrest or bring charges against the accused.

He said he will be basing his submissions on the recent Privy Council ruling that the Independent Commission of Investigations has no authority in law to arrest, charge or prosecute.

Wildman is contending that the FID Act and the INDECOM Act are similar.

