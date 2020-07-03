Illegal gun seized in Trelawny, man arrested

A team of officers attached to the Falmouth Police arrested and charged 30-year-old Odane Allen with illegal possession of firearm following an operation in Granville district in Trelawny on Thursday.

It is reported that about 6:10 a.m., the team carried out a search at a premises in the area when Allen was seen throwing an object through a door.

The object was retrieved and found to be .38 Revolver.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date has not been finalised.

