Illegal gun seized in Trelawny, man arrested
Published:Friday | July 3, 2020 | 12:21 PM
A team of officers attached to the Falmouth Police arrested and charged 30-year-old Odane Allen with illegal possession of firearm following an operation in Granville district in Trelawny on Thursday.
It is reported that about 6:10 a.m., the team carried out a search at a premises in the area when Allen was seen throwing an object through a door.
The object was retrieved and found to be .38 Revolver.
He was subsequently arrested and charged.
His court date has not been finalised.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.