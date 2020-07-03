JDF finds guns in August Town

The security forces on Thursday recovered one AR 15 A2 rifle, one shotgun, one magazine, and fifteen 5.56mm live rounds in August Town, St Andrew.

It is reported that a joint police-military team was conducting a search in the area when they found the illegal items hidden on a premises.

No one was detained but the weapons, magazine and ammunition were taken to the August Town Police station for processing.

The security forces are urging persons to call the JDF tip hotline at 876-837-8888 and provide assistance in ridding criminals from their communities.

