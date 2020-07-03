JDF soldier shot in August Town

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is reporting that a soldier is currently in critical condition after being wounded during a shootout with gunmen in the African Gardens community in August Town, St Andrew last night.

It is reported that at about 9:45 pm, a JDF team operating as part of ongoing operations in the community came upon a group of men at a premises on Bedward Crescent.

The men reportedly immediately opened fire on the soldiers leading to a firefight.

During the exchange, the JDF soldier was shot in the abdomen.

He was rushed to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) where he underwent emergency surgery.

The soldier is currently in intensive care awaiting further surgeries.

A male from the August Town community has since turned up at the UHWI, suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs.

He is being questioned by the police.

The August Town community has been plagued by gang violence and gang activity in recent times, and has drawn the attention of the security forces.

Numerous anti-gang operations and patrols have been conducted in the past weeks as the security forces target gangs and other criminals in the community.

