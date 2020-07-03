Man nabbed following St Catherine robbery

Twenty-two-year-old Jessuse Mattadein of Rosemount district, Linstead in St Catherine was slapped with charges of robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after robbing several persons.

The police report that about 3:00 p.m. in Linstead, St. Catherine on Saturday, June 27, Mattadein entered an establishment with a firearm and robbed several persons of personal items and ran.

He was seen by a team of police personnel on patrol who gave chase.

Mattadein was caught and a knapsack he was carrying was searched and one Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition and several other stolen items were found.

He was arrested and charged.

