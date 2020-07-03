Marathon Helpdesk |Insurance applies to the vehicle, not driver

Dear Shannon,

Is my insurance still in force when someone else drives my car?

Dear Reader,

Many people are of the common misconception that when a friend or family member is driving their car the coverage is impacted. They think that the insurance coverage applies to the driver behind the steering wheel. However, this is not the case, insurance applies to the vehicle. So, if someone who is not on your insurance plan is driving your vehicle, your insurance still applies in the case of an accident.

What happens if I cancel my policy before the expiration date – am I entitled to a refund?

Dear Reader,

The simple answer is yes. If you cancel your policy before it expires, you are usually entitled to a refund, but this is not without condition as it depends on whether or not the policy is a new business or a renewal. If it is a new business and you cancel six months after the inception of the policy, you will not be entitled to a refund. If it is a renewal, regardless of the cancellation date, as long as it is before the expiration date, you are entitled to a refund.

Shannon Samuda

Communications Officer

Marathon Insurance Brokers

smsamuda@mibja.com