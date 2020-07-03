‘Politricks’…Family of late JLP councillor Owen Palmer defends his reputation amid corruption allegations

The family of late Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Homestead Division in St Catherine South Central, Owen Palmer, has come out to defend his reputation amid allegations contained in a report by the Integrity Commission.

The report focused on acts of irregularity and/or impropriety, conflict of interest, corruption, nepotism, cronyism, and favouritism at Petrojam.

It was claimed by persons interviewed by the commission that Palmer was involved in controversial donations from Petrojam to entities in the constituency.

Also, a former Petrojam employee told the commission that it was Palmer who created a fictitious résumé that helped to land her an almost $2-million-a-year job at the state-owned oil refinery.

In a statement, Palmer's family said it was heart-rending to see his name being tarnished and dragged through the mud because of others' “selfishness and greed”.

"This is how you repay him? Did this selective few choose to wait until he is dead to show how they really thought of him?

“Now in his death, the people who he worked closely with have betrayed him.

“We are hurt and angry, but this will not in any way erase the man of integrity that he was,” the statement said.

The family described Palmer as a zealous leader who served his community and the JLP relentlessly throughout his life.

“Therefore, we pray for you all, and we know that God will intervene and make the wrong you have done right.

“We hope that the Homestead Division that he served without hesitation will speak up when it counts the most because you all knew him well. This is definitely ‘politricks’ at the highest peak!”

