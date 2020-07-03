RUBiS Energy donates PPE to state care facilities

RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited is continuing its efforts to help alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Jamaicans through a $2-million donation of sanitation products and personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and residents of several state care facilities across the island.

Following a disbursement of items to the Bellevue Hospital in Kingston on June 26, RUBiS, the island’s leading fuels and lubricants business, disclosed that facilities for senior citizens and places of safety are also slated to benefit from the well-needed items in the coming days.

Human Resource Manager at RUBiS, Donnovan Dobson, spoke to the objective of the contribution. “These are entities which cater to some of the island’s most vulnerable groups. We took into consideration the sparse resources of these institutions and purchased the items based on the specific needs essential for each to uphold proper sanitation practices to protect children, young adults and seniors, as well as support staff.”

He continued, “Our donation to the Bellevue Hospital also stemmed from the fact that we have a long-standing relationship with the hospital as a member of the Rockfort community. Currently, we have an ongoing initiative through our InPulse Art Programme, which provides a monthly art workshop for the psychiatric patients at Bellevue,” divulged Dobson.