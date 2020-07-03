Son of Susan Bogle granted bail in time to attend her funeral

Murder accused Mark Stephens was yesterday granted $300,000 bail following an application by attorneys Peter Champagnie Q.C and Richard Lynch before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

In an impassioned plea, Champagnie argued that Stephens was poor, that he is the son of Susan Bogle, and that he desired to attend his mother’s funeral.

The service is scheduled for July 12.

Bogle was shot and killed in May under controversial circumstances during a police-military operation in August Town, St Andrew.

Allegations are that Stephens was in the company of another man who used a firearm to kill Eric Jamieson at a bar in October 2019.

He was arrested and later charged.

