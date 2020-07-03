St Ann councillors want Belnavis to resign
Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie says St Ann councillors have recommended that embattled St Ann's Bay mayor Michael Belnavis resign his post.
McKenzie, who is also a Jamaica Labour Party deputy leader, met with the councillors today.
Belnavis has faced public criticism following the recent disclosure at a parliamentary committee that a charging station was erected at taxpayers’ expense at the St Ann Municipal Corporation for his hybrid Porsche motor car.
It was also revealed that the municipal corporation spent $46 million on COVID-19 expenditure to sanitise the town of Ocho Rios.
And last week, a Sunday Gleaner probe revealed that Belnavis is a director of a private company that captured government land in St Ann and constructed a building in a daring disregard of the country’s laws.
