St Catherine teen charged in relation to $250,000 robbery

Eighteen-year-old Kenroy Patterson of Hart Street, Old Harbour in St Catherine was arrested and charged with shop breaking and larceny after he was captured on a CCTV breaking into a store on East Street, Old Harbour.

The police report that between 3:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 01, Patterson used an object to smash the front glass door of a store then stole several electronic gadgets including cellphones and tablets with an estimated value of $250,000.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

The police also arrested and charged 27-year-old Shallando Moore, a vendor of Darling Drive, Old Harbour in St Catherine, with receiving stolen property after two of the stolen phones were found at his business establishment.

