Westmoreland farmer charged following seizure of ganja valued at $3 million

A 52-year-old Westmoreland farmer has been charged following the seizure of over $3 million worth of ganga in St Mary.

His identity is being withheld by the police pending further investigation.

The police report that about 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, a team from the Area 2 Narcotics Division was on operation along the Oracabessa main road when they saw the man driving a Toyota Hiace mini bus.

He was signalled to stop and he complied.

He was accosted, searched and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Upon closer examination of the vehicle, 16 knitted bags of compressed ganja weighing approximately 813 pounds were found inside the vehicle.

According to the police, the illicit drug has an estimated street value of $3.2 million.

