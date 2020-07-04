Agriculture Ministry allocates $50 million to assist small farmers

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries is providing a special allocation of $50 million to assist small farmers across the island under its Production Incentive Programme.

This was announced by Minister without Portfolio, J.C. Hutchinson, during his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

He informed that of the amount, $35 million will be disbursed by Members of Parliament through specified programmes in support of farmers.

He said that the remaining $15 million will be disbursed through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) to registered recognised farmers’ groups.

The incentive programme is aimed at boosting the capacity of small farmers to achieve greater productivity.

The provision forms part of initiatives being pursued under the Ministry’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Recovery Programme, which is being financed through a $1-billion provision from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

