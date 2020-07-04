Fatal crash in Hanover

The police are reporting that a 49-year-old man was killed in a traffic collision on the Kingsvale main road in Hanover on Friday.

He has been identified as Heckburn Stennett of Station Road in the parish.

It is reported that about 6:10 p.m., Stennett was driving a Jamco motorcycle along the roadway when he crashed into an Isuzu motor truck.

He sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

