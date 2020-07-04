Suspect in 2018 St Catherine double murder charged

The St Catherine South Police have charged a suspect with the 2018 murders of a man and a woman in Zambia, Central Village, St Catherine.

His identity is being withheld at this time as investigations continue into other crimes.

It is reported that 24-year-old Nicolet Alexander Hardy, a customer service representative and 29-year-old Fabian Hardy, a security officer, both of Zambia, Central Village, St Catherine were at their house about 7:00 p.m. on October 8, 2018, when armed men allegedly kicked open their front door and opened gunfire hitting the couple multiple times.

The police were summoned and they were taken to hospital where Nicolet was pronounced dead on arrival and Fabian succumbed to his injuries days later.

Following extensive investigations, the suspect was picked up during an operation in Bull Bay, St Andrew on Tuesday, June 23.

He was interviewed in the presence of his attorney and subsequently charged.

