Water lock-offs for some Corporate Area communities due to drought

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that effective today, it has implemented water supply lock-offs for areas served by the Seaview Treatment Plant in St Andrew.

The NWC is noting that these regulations have become necessary due to a 50% decline from the normal output levels of 2.8 million gallons of water per day at the plant, which is attributable to the worsening dry spell.

At the reduced levels, the ability to supply all customers during their original service times has been severely impacted – resulting in unplanned disruptions and low pressures within the network.

Based on this revised schedule, customers within the Stony Hill and Sherbourne areas are slated to be served on alternate days.

The NWC is further noting that the daily regulation will begin at 6:00 am and will remain in effect until 8:00 pm.

Following the close of each supply time, the overnight period will be utilised to rebuild storage levels for supply to the next scheduled area.

Areas will be served as follows:

Saturday, July 4 from 6:00 a.m to 8:00 p.m -Sherbourne Heights, Panton Road and off roads, Diamond Road and roads leading off, Wireless Station road and off roads, Kingswood Road and off roads, Manning's Hill and off roads, Golden Spring, Upper Old Stony Hill Road, , Ardon Close, Mount Salus and off roads, and Peer Hill.

Sunday, July 5 from 6:00 a.m to 8:00 p.m - Airy Castle Road, Seaview Road, Brooks Level Road, Boone Hall, Hermitage Dam Road, Montgomery Road, Lipscombe Road, Tommy Hill, Mount Ogle, Lawrence Tavern, Bridgemount, Golden Spring, Temple Hall

Alternate days of supply will continue on Monday, July 6 and remain in effect until further notice.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.