50 rounds of ammunition seized in St Ann, man charged

A man has been arrested and charged for illegal possession of ammunition in relation to the seizure of a cache of ammunition in Discovery Bay, St Ann.

He is 35-year-old Shawn Smith, otherwise called ‘Rasta’, of a Discovery Bay address.

The police report that a team was on an operation in the area on Thursday, July 2 when a premises was searched and 50 assorted rounds of ammunition were discovered.

Smith was subsequently arrested and charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the St Ann Parish Court, however, the court date has yet to be finalised.

