Devon House party violators will be held accountable – McKenzie

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, says those behind the staging of a party on Friday night at Devon House in St Andrew will be held accountable.

Videos of the party are being circulated on social media platforms.

“The evidence of this breach is clear. It is a total violation of the rules and the police have been duly advised. This is a breach of the ban on gatherings at places of amusement as well as a breach of the nightly curfew hours. Even more disturbing is the fact that this event was promoted, and has been attended by large numbers of people every Friday for a protracted period. Quite frankly, this does not look good. I am surprised that the management of Devon House is permitting this event to happen and I am insisting on a formal explanation within 48 hours,” McKenzie said.

“The protocols and restrictions issued under the order apply to the whole society. There are no uptown rules or downtown rules. The violators in this matter will be held to account,” he continued.

McKenzie noted that large numbers of Jamaicans are obeying the rules and are trying to protect themselves and their families from the coronavirus and condemned the actions of those behind the event at Devon House.

“We will not allow selfish people to endanger the Government’s efforts to manage COVID-19 and to put our health personnel under greater pressure, just because they want to party. I trust that this will serve as a clear warning to all, that strong action will be taken if people insist on violating the order.

“I also want to thank the concerned citizens who brought this to my attention and I want to encourage all our civic-minded Jamaicans to continue to report and reveal all violations they witness,” said McKenzie.

