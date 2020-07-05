Water prohibition order to be imposed in drought-affected areas

Faced with the impact of dry conditions, the National Water Commission (NWC) is moving to impose water restrictions in all areas served by drought-affected supply systems.

The prohibition order will take effect on July 9 and remain in force until further notice.

Among the offences that are to be punishable by a fine imposed by the parish courts after conviction or, for failing to pay the fine, imprisonment for up to 30 days are:

* Watering of gardens, lawns, grounds and farms.

* Refilling of tanks, ponds, or swimming pools and/or for use other than normal domestic services.

* Washing of vehicles by the use of a hose.

* Watering or washing roadways, pavements, paths, garages.

* Any purpose which may require the use of a considerable or excessive quantity of water.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.