Firearm found in refrigerator

Four men are in custody following the seizure of a firearm in Deligent district, St. Elizabeth on Sunday, July 5.

Reports from the Black River Police are that about 3:30 p.m., lawmen conducted an operation in the area where several premises were searched.

One Hi-Point C-9 9mm pistol was found in a refrigerator on one of the premises.

The identities of the four men are being withheld pending further investigations.

