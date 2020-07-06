Haiti records significant increase in COVID-19 cases after re-opening airport

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Jul 6, CMC – Haitian health authorities have confirmed that since the reopening of the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, the French-speaking Caribbean country has recorded a 73 per cent increase in the number of imported cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Public Health said that prior to the reopening on July 1, the country had recorded 57 imported cases of the virus, but that the figure has since increased to 99.

The Ministry explained that the increase of imported cases is attributable to an 86 per cent increase (36 cases) from the Dominican Republic and 14 per cent (six cases) from the United States.

It said that since March 19, the number of COVID-19 in Haiti total 6,333 with 59.1 per cent of the cases being males.

Haiti's coronavirus death toll stands at 113. It currently has 4,671 active cases.

