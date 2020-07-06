INDECOM probing shooting of autistic boy by policeman's weapon

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has started a probe into Saturday’s shooting of a nine-year-old autistic boy at his home on Penwood Road in St Andrew.

The shooting involved the licensed firearm of his uncle who is a policeman.

The child remains hospitalised with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

It is reported that the boy was at home when his uncle’s weapon was discharged causing the injury.

According to INDECOM, the incident occurred on Saturday about 3:30 p.m.

However, it was not reported to the Commission until a day later.

INDECOM said it will investigate the late notification, weapon handling and safekeeping, and all actions taken which resulted in the injury to the child.

The commission is also appealing to persons who may have witnessed the incident to contact its offices and provide any information that they may have.

CONTACT INDECOM:

CALL: (876) 968-8875

CALL: (876) 968-1932

WhatsApp: 876-553-5555

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.