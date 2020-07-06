JN Bank pushes digital channels for transactions

The JN Bank is encouraging its customers to use online and ATM banking than in-branch transactions, as the financial institution moves towards upgrading its alternative channels.

“In that vein, over the years we have invested significantly in establishing and upgrading our alternative channels so our members can serve themselves. However, to facilitate the transition, we have continued to facilitate over-the-counter transactions, even though our alternative channels allow for greater efficiencies,” said Curtis Martin, managing director of JN Bank, in a press release.

Improving customer experience

“We are mindful of the time it takes our members to conduct transactions in our banking halls and, therefore, we are always looking at ways in which we can enhance their experience when they visit our branches, so that they don’t have to wait in line for long periods,” he said.

Martin informed that since February 2020, the bank has been in the process of digitalising their locations. This commenced with the phased introduction of the queue- management system in JN Bank branches, which began at their Half-Way Tree branch and has been expanded to the New Kingston and Catherine Hall, St James locations. It will be rolled out to all other locations throughout the year.

“Physical-distancing requirements, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have further presented a need for us to reduce gatherings inside our branches and, therefore, we have boosted our digital alternative channels to support our members,” Martin said.

According to Martin, the bank has been encouraging members to use Smart ATMs, Drop Box and JN Bank online banking platform to conduct their everyday banking transactions, such as withdrawals, deposits and bill payments, which do not need to be done by a teller.

“Persons who visit our branches to conduct these transactions are being redirected and assisted to use our alternative channels, the services conducted using these channels are largely free,” Martin said

Withdrawals up to $100,000 per day and deposits to an account without a debit card at our Smart ATMs are at no charge.

However, persons who opt to conduct transactions in branches will pay an over-the-counter service charge of $1,000. Senior citizens, 60 years and older, and members with special needs will be exempted from this fee.