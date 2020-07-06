St Thomas police appeal for help in probing security guard's murder

The St Thomas police are seeking the help of anyone with information that can assist investigators probing the shooting death of a man in the parish on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as 59-year old Wayne Campbell, a security guard of West Albion in the parish.

It is reported that about 10:35 p.m., Campbell was standing with a group of men outside of a shop in West Albion, when a gunman walked up and opened fire.

Campbell, who was shot in his left shoulder, was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where he succumbed the following morning.

This brings to 13 the number of persons killed in St Thomas since the start of the year.

